Movistar announce Hector Carretero as fifth signing for 2017

Héctor Carretero (Lizarte) (Image credit: Oskar Matxin)

Spanish WorldTour team Movistar have announced its fifth signing for the upcoming 2017 season with 21-year-old Héctor Carretero to step up to the top tier of the sport. The top ranked WorldTour team for the last four seasons has already added Carlos Barbero, Daniele Bennati, Richard Carapaz and Víctor de la Parte to its roster and extended its contracts with Vuelta a Espana winner Nairo Quintana, and Alejandro Valverde and secured sponsorship through to 2019.

The 2016 season was Carretero's most successful of his U23 days with five wins. An all-rounder, Carretero has shown his talents against the clock and on the climbs to attract the interest of team manager Eusebio Unzué.

The full 27-rider Movistar squad have assembled on the outskirts of Pamplona to start its planning for the 2017 season.

Having ridden all three grand tours in 2016, Valverde has stated he won't be repeating the triple in 2017 but is yet to outline his grand tour schedule. Quintana, having finished third at the Tour de France before winning the Vuelta a Espana likewise is yet to commit to one grand tour in 2017. With the 100th Giro d'Italia route being unveiled on Tuesday, the Movistar plans for the 2017 season will become more concrete.

