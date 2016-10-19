Barbero to Movistar, Mathis to Katusha

Image 1 of 4 Carlos Barbero on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Spain's Carlos Barbero Cuesta wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce followed by Caja Rural-Seguros RG teammate Eduard Prades. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 3 of 4 Macro Mathis (Germany) Image 4 of 4 Marco Mathis (Germany) won the U23 World Championship title in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Carlos Barbero will move up to Movistar Team in 2017 and U23 world time trial champion Marco Mathis has signed with Team Katusha.

Barbero, 25, rode for the Continental teams Orbea and Euskadi before joining Caja Rural – Seguros RGA in 2015. That year he rode his first Grand Tour; the Vuelta a Espana.

This year was not a top season for the Spaniard, as his best result was a second place on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. In 2015, however, he had a breakthrough year, winning not only the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic but also stages at the Vuelta a la Communidad de Madrid, Tour de Beauce and the Vuelta a Burgos.

"Barbero will bring sprinting power to the Movistar Team in both short and long-term. Even though most of his five wins to date as pro were achieved into uphill finishes," the team said, he "doesn't keep flat sprints out of his sights."

Mathis to Katusha

U23 world time trial champion Marco Mathis will strengthen the German contingent at Katusha, the team announced Wednesday. Mathis, 22, has been with the Continental outfit Rad-Net Rose since 2013.

The young German had a golden year in 2016, winning not only the world title but also national titles in the team time trial, team pursuit and individual pursuit.

"For me it is a dream coming true. From a Continental team to a WorldTour team is a big step but I look forward to it. I think it is the perfect team for me" he said in the team's press release. It is also nice for me to have Alpecin coming to the team. Alpecin has supported German cycling a lot the last two years and you can see the results already.

"With Tony Martin and Marco Mathis we have the two reigning time trial world champions. I am proud. With Marco Mathis, Rick Zabel, Nils Politt and especially Tony Martin we will have four strong German riders, but in the end the nationality doesn't count. It is all about power, endurance, character and the right mentality.

"I know that TT specialists have all these characteristics and Marco Mathis showed in Doha to be the best TT rider of his generation," said team general manager Viatscheslav Ekimov.