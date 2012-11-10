Movistar adds Garcia Acosta, Laguía as directors

Image 1 of 3 The hugely experienced José Vicente García Acosta (Movistar). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Former riders Arrieta and Txente Garcia Acosta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 3 Imanol Erviti talks to team boss Eusebio Unzue (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

The Movistar Team announced two new directeurs sportif for the 2013 season today: retired Movistar rider Jose Vicente Garcia Acosta will move into the team car for the coming year and is joined by José Luis Laguía.

The pair will work with general manager Eusebio Unzué and the team's other directeurs José Luis Arrieta and José Luis Jaimerena, and technical director Alfonso Galilea.

García Acosta, 40, spent his 17 seasons as professional cyclist with Unzue, first in the Banesto team, then with Illes Balears and Caisse d'Epargne and finally Movistar. He retired in 2011 and worked with Movistar in a technical capacity for the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España this season.

Laguía, 53, had a long and successful professional career that included a record-setting five mountain classification victories in the Vuelta a España. He previously worked with the Movistar Continental team.