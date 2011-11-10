GreenEdge recruit Teklehaymanot stars in African Championships
Neo pro celebrates 24th birthday in style to help Eritrea to team time trial title defence
Daniel Teklehaymanot, along with teammates Natnael Berhane, Freqalsi Abrha, and Jani Tewelde Weldegaber led Eritrea to victory in the opening day team trial of the Asmara hosted African Continental championships.
Eritrea finished the 36 kilometre team time trial at an average speed of 50.7 km/h. Next best was South Africa who included Jayco Herald Sun Tour stage winner Janse Van Rensburg among others.
Teklehaymanot, who is set to join GreenEdge for the 2012 season, is the Eritrean national time trial champion, and reigning African continental champion in both the road race and time trial. He was crucial to Eritrea's performance in the team time trial, taking big turns on the front to keep the pace high throughout.
World Tour hopefuls GreenEdge have plenty of faith in Teklehaymanot with general manager Shayne Bannan earlier in the year saying that the Eritrean is a hot prospect for the future.
"We know is he’s a big talent who has shown a real desire for success and we intend on giving him all the support necessary to fulfil his potential."
Making the result that much sweeter, Teklehaymanot also turned 24 today.
The African Continental Championships continue on Friday with the individual time trials.
