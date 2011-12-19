Davis looks for career peak with GreenEdge

Bronze medalist Allan Davis (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Allan Davis is excited about racing the 2012 season with the first Australian World Tour team, GreenEdge. The rider from Bundaberg, Queensland, hopes to give his career a new spin with his home team. Together with teammate and 2011 Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss, Davis builds up to top form for the "Primavera" this Spring.

Both Davis and Goss have said that they will work well together at the event, which has always been a career goal for podium finisher Davis, too. "We're good mates, Gossy and I and the other blokes in the team," Davis told AAP. "That will never be a problem and it's nice to have that confidence. If I'm there to do the job, I do the job - if I'm there to have a leader's job, I'm very confident I can do that as well."

Goss confirmed Davis' comments. "We have a lot of big names in this team, but not a lot of big egos, so everyone is happy to work for each other," Goss said. "If we are lucky enough to be in the situation where we come to the finish of some of these big races like Milan-San Remo with a couple of us, then I think we have an ace card on everyone else."

Davis finished second in San Remo in 2007 and fourth two years ago. He intends to be in top form for the race, shaping up in Australia as soon as January. GreenEdge will have two teams in the Jayco Bay Classic criterium series, which starts in Geelong on January 1: While Davis will head the Mitchelton Wineries team, Goss will be leader for the World Tour outfit.

"I'm doing this the smart way. We're getting the foundation as hard and thick as possible," Davis said. "The more you do that, the longer and more sustained form you have later on. I'm not going to cut corners anywhere."

Hoping the team change from Astana to GreenEdge will give his career a boost, Davis is confident that at 31 years of age, the best is still to come. "I'm very confident you'll see a whole new Allan Davis - even better than what I've been in the past," he said. "But I don't want to hype on about it. I'd rather let my legs do the talking."