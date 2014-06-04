Moser struggling with form ahead of Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 3 Moreno Moser (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) sits comfortably in the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Six months into the season and Moreno Moser (Cannondale) continues in his struggle to find form. Last weekend, Moser completed the Giro d’Italia in an almost anonymous fashion. The Italian did make it into the break on stage 11, but has been off-key for much of the season.

"Moreno is has not done as we all hoped at Tirreno-Adriatico, which he didn’t finish, and the Giro also has had its ups and downs,” Cannondale team manager Roberto Amadio told Tuttobiciweb.

"Before the Giro started Moreno said that he was good, but in the middle of the Giro he fell ill with a minor infection and it had to be treated with antibiotics, which can have a negative effect. The infection was highlighted by his performance during the following stage from Collecchio to Savona (which was won by Michael Rogers from a solo break)."

What a difference a year makes. This time last year, Moser was being touted as the next big thing after his superb victory at Strade Bianche – the only Italian to win the one-day race. He then went onto put in an impressive performance during the double ascent of the Alpe d'Huez at the Tour de France. Despite the problems, the team believe that Moser can live up to the expectations that his previous results have promised.

"We are not overlooking anything, and we are confident that Moser is a rider of class and he can return the results to prove it," said Amadio. “For the moment we are not going to change Moreno’s programme.”

Moser is set to ride the Tour de Suisse, which starts in Bellinzona on June 14 with a 9.4-kilometre time trial.