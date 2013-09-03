Enforced rest period for Moreno Moser

Image 1 of 5 Cannondale will line up with Moreno Moser as an outside contender (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Defending champion Moreno Moser (Cannondale) bides his time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan and Moreno Moser pulled of a famous 1-2 in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Third place getter Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Talking Italian: Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) and Fabio Sabatini (Team Milram) chat on the start line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Moreno Moser has been withdrawn from racing by his Cannondale team citing fatigue and a lowered immune system as the reasons for his prescribed lay-off. Whether or not this will spell the end of the season for the 22-year-old Italian is currently unclear.

Moser has had a heavy schedule for a rider of his age with 68 racing days this season including Tirreno-Adriatico, Tours of Romandie and Suisse as well as a debut at the Tour de France. The debut was not without success after Moser finished third on stage 18 to Alpe d'Huez, but it appears the heavy schedule has finally taken its toll.

Moser failed to finish the penultimate stage of the recent Eneco Tour in Belgium, and then failed to complete the Vattenfall Classics in Germany soon after.

According to his Cannondale team, Moser will now undergo testing and specialised consulting and then schedule a return to racing.

In positive news for the Cannondale team, Fabio Sabatini -who crashed and fractured his T11 and T12 vertebrae during the third stage of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge- has been given the green light to return to Italy.

Two days after the crash, Sabatini was operated on at the Intermountain Neurosurgery and Neuroscience Institute at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver in order to stabilise the fractures. Nearly two weeks after the initial crash, Sabatini has now recovered to a point whereby he is fit enough to fly home.

His surgeon -Dr Amit Agarwala- and team doctor -Dr Roberto Corsetti- have agreed that Sabatini will slowly return to racing over the next four months.

