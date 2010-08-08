Mørkøv extends with Riis and Saxo Bank

Image 1 of 3 Denmark's Michael Mørkøv celebrates winning the madison at the 2009 track world championships. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Michael Mørkøv (Team Saxo Bank) rode himself on to the podium. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 3 of 3 Denmark's Michael Mørkøv (left), 2009 Madison world champion with Alex Rasmussen (right), was an outspoken critic of the changes to the Olympic track programme. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Michael Mørkøv has committed himself to Bjarne Riis’ Saxo Bank-SunGard squad for the next two seasons. The track specialist first signed with the team last season and has begun to develop his road career in earnest. He was third in the Danish time trial championship in June on the back of completing the Giro d’Italia.

Riis views his charge as a solid team rider with the capacity to develop in the classics, especially given that he finished on the podium of the U-23 Tour of Flanders in 2007.

“Michael is a rock solid, loyal and powerful rider who has an eye for the importance of team spirit and I'm very happy to have him on the team for another two years,” Riis said. “His tireless commitment throughout the whole year calls for recognition and with his growing potential, I'm considering him in the line-up for the spring classics next year.”

Mørkøv is pleased to have the opportunity to continue his collaboration with Riis. “I'm happy that Bjarne recognizes my talent and is willing to help me develop my potential,” he said.

The possibility of continuing his track career at the same time is another attraction for Mørkøv. “I'm grateful that Bjarne sees the importance of me and Alex [Rasmussen] participating in the track season where we have celebrated a great deal of triumphs,” he explained. Mørkøv and Rasmussen were madison world champions in 2009.

