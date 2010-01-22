Montoya back to winning ways after injury

Paolo Montoya (GT Bronello Pro MTB Team) racing in Costa Rica (Image credit: GT Brondello Pro Team)

Paolo Montoya (GT Brondello Pro Team) is back to racing after six months off the circuit due to injury, and he started 2010 on a good note with his first win at the Clasica de Palmarin last weekend in Costa Rica, where he defeated multi-time La Ruta de los Conquistadores winner Federico Ramirez.

Related Articles Montoya signed by GT-Brondello Pro Team

"Today was one of the hardest performances of my entire career. I'm very satisfied with the result. Hot temperatures and tough slopes characterized the race," said Costa Rica's Montoya, happy that his win had quelled his doubts about his form following his comeback.

"There were two hard uphill sections and one quick, technical downhill. It was mentally a hard race."

Ramirez led the race until the first uphill while Montoya marked his rival. Upon reaching the second uphill, Montoya made his move, pushing the pace to grow the small advantage he'd earned on the preceding downhill.

Montoya broke his collarbone last season and underwent surgery a few days later.