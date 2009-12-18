Montoya signed by GT-Brondello Pro Team

Image 1 of 2 Paolo Montoya is racing for the GT-Bronello Pro Team in 2010. (Image credit: The GT-Bronello Pro team) Image 2 of 2 Marco Osella (Image credit: The GT-Bronello Pro team)

The GT-Bronello Pro team signed its first two mountain bikers for 2010: Paolo Montoya and Marco Osella.

Costa Rican Montoya is the team's first new arrival for next season. 2010 will mark his fourth season racing in Italy; he's previously raced with the Team Info-Lee Cougan and will make the move from his most recent team, Giant Italia.

Montoya will focus on cross country and marathon races. In 2009, he finished fifth in the Internazionali d'Italia series in Nalles, made the podium at the Costa degli Etruschi Marathon and finished fifth in the Conca d'Oro Marathon. The later two races were part of the Marathon Tour series. At the end of July, Montoya's season came to an unexpected end after he was involved in a bad accident.

Montoya will return to Italy in February and race World Cups, the Internazionali d'Italia series and some of the Marathon Tour and Piemonte Mountain Bike series.

"I'd like to thank Marco Tuninetti, Gianni and Massimo Alloi and my trainer Andrea Bianco for this incredible experience. I liked GT Brondello Pro Team's proposal and decided to sign for 2010. I also want thank the Giant Italia Team for the great experience in their international structure. I competed besides such extraordinary and talented athletes," Montoya said.

"I chose the GT-Brondello Pro Team so I can chase after what is the most important goal in a cyclist's career: the Olympic Games. In 2007, I worked toward qualification for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games with the Costa Rica National Team. In 2010, I will work hard to do the same for the 2012 Olympic Games in London."

Osella is continuing with the team after some mountain bike racing in 2009 following a career as a road cycling pro. Thus far, while racing off road, he's made the podium at the Promenado Bike and La Via del Sale Marathon. As a road pro, Osella raced events such as the Brixia Tour, the Giro Trentino, the Italian Championships and the Tour of the Apennines

"I signed with GT Brondello Pro Team for the 2010 sportive season with my most important goals in mind, the Marathon Tour and Piemonte MTB Bike series," said Osella.