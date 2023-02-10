Montana to host Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships in 2023 and 2024

Elite men's podium at 2022 Pan Am Cyclocross Championships (L to R): Curtis White in second, winner Eric Brunner, Lance Haidet in third

Missoula, Montana, has been selected to host the next two years of the Pan American Cyclocross Continental Championships, beginning November 4-5, 2023. The Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) also confirmed that Montana Cyclocross (MTCX) was selected to host the championships for 2023 and 2024 in the northern Rocky Mountains.

The weekend of racing this November will begin with competitions for continental titles in UCI men’s and women’s Junior, U23 and Elite categories, as well as Masters divisions. The second day of racing will feature UCI category 2 races, with details yet to be announced. This is the first time UCI cyclocross races have been held in Montana.

“USA Cycling is honored to be working with COPACI and our longstanding partners in Missoula to host the Cyclocross Continental Championships in the United States in November 2023,” said Brendan Quirk, president & CEO of USA Cycling. “It’s a gorgeous setting for such an important event as we work with fellow COPACI nations to grow bike racing on behalf of Junior, Elite and Masters athletes across the Americas.”

Last year in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) soloed to victory for back-to-back titles in the elite men’s race while Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) defended her elite women’s title.

The Pan-Am Continental Championships for 'cross have been hosted in the US for five of the last seven years. After the first three years in Kentucky, the championships moved to Midland, Ontario, in Canada for 2018 and 2019. After a one-year cancellation due to the global pandemic, the races were held in Garland, Texas.

Last year the Pan-Am Cyclocross races were scheduled to head to Costa Rica and a first-time appearance in Central America, but local organisers did not secure the venue and canceled the races. Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross added a third day of racing to its Falmouth event so that the Pan-Ams could be rescheduled in early November.

MTCX hosts year-round events for cyclists and skiers, with mountain trails on Marshall Mountain used for Missoula XC. Other cycling events include Montana Gravel Challenge in April, Montana State Road Race Championships in May and Rolling Thunder Weekend Cyclocross in October.

"Missoula is a special outdoor recreation town. The community runs on cycling, running, river sports, and socializing,” said Shaun Radley, chief organizer at MTCX. “We have a 25-year history of cyclocross in Western Montana. It's a cyclocross community of inclusivity, fun, and fair play. We can't wait to host the best riders in the continent."

More details, including the event schedule, a technical guide, and registration, will be published in the coming months at www.montanacyclocross.com.