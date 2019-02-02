Mollema finds early season consistency in Mallorca

Bauke Mollema takes third at the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) continued his consistent start to the season with his second podium place in as many days in the Challenge Mallorca. The Dutchman was third over the line in Thursday's Trofeo Ses Salines-Campos-Porreres-Felanitx behind Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Guillaume Martin (Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team), beating world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to third in the process.

In Friday's Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta the Trek-Segafredo climber was at it again, attacking over a difficult course to finish third behind winner Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Hansgrohe) and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal). Friday's course had been modified due to flash floods, with a portion of the most difficult terrain taken out. However, Mollema's aggressive nature and early-season form were enough to help shape the race.

"They changed the parcours which made the final more flat, which was a bit of a pity, at least for me because the long climb was much further from the finish," Mollema said in a statement released by his team.

"But in the end, we were still like only 25 guys left in the final, it was more or less flat and some really small hills and attacking all the time. It was difficult to control the race with the wind and all the guys riding so aggressive. I managed to bridge to a breakaway of 6-7 guys in the last 10 kilometers, Buchmann was already in the front, he did a really strong race, 20kms alone, so he really deserved the win."

"Straightway when I got in this group, I attacked again with Tim Wellens and Peter Weening, and we were riding for second place as Buchmann was already too far in front. But I am happy about these first two races for the start of the season. The feeling is good, the form is good, and it's really nice to start off with two podium places, and hopefully, I can take a victory soon."

Mollema will miss Saturday's fixture at the Challenge Mallorca before returning to racing on Sunday for the event's final race. The Dutchman is set to race both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France later this year.