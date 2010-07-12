Moinard to resume hostilities after rest day

Image 1 of 2 Amaël Moinard (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner) Image 2 of 2 Amaël Moinard struck out on his own with 70km to go (Image credit: AFP)

The final man to be caught from stge eight's break on the climb to Avoriaz, Amaël Moinard was very disappointed to have missed an opportunity for the stage win but says he'll try again after the rest day if he has the legs to go again.

"I was disappointed yesterday [stage seven]," said Moinard in Morzine-Avoriaz. "When [Sylvain] Chavanel attacked, I hesitated and it was too late. I did reconnoitre the col de la Ramaz and the finale to Avoriaz before the Dauphiné.

"I liked this stage, that's why I initiated the breakaway. My goal was to win the stage. Our breakaway could have had a lot of advance and I don't understood why Quick Step didn't let us have a bigger gap."

The Belgian team tried to defend Chavanel's yellow jersey but the Frenchman was lacking energy from his exploits on Saturday. "We needed a lead of three to four minutes at the bottom of the climb in Morzine but as we only had 1.30, I realised our initiative was dead," Moinard continued.

"I had produced big efforts to come across to [Koes] Moerenhout but I felt better and better. The succession of the climbs was good for me, so I gave it all in the last one even though I knew I'd get caught.

"Opening the road of the Tour de France in the mountains brings a lot of happiness. It's rare in a Grand Tour. Most of the time, we suffer."

Moinard's parents and sister were on holiday in Avoriaz to welcome him. His girlfriend and their baby also arrived today. Tomorrow is a rest day, which for many riders, means a family day.

"Usually I'm doing good after the rest day," the Normand noted. Last year he finished fifth in stage 16 to Bourg-Saint-Maurice, won eventually by Sandy Casar after the disqualification of Mikel Astarloza.

Tuesday's stage nine from Morzine to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne is another Alpine test with a succession of climbs. That's what suits Moinard. "If I feel good again, I'll try to make the break again," he said.