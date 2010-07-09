Moinard to BMC

Image 1 of 2 Amael Moinard (Cofidis) pushes the pace on stage six (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Amaël Moinard will move from Cofidis to BMC next year according to a Reuters article citing a source within the Cofidis team.

Related Articles Moinard's move made him a winner in Nice

BMC has already been active in the transfer market with the possible recruitment of Greg van Avermaet from Omega Pharma-Lotto for the Classics, but the team is also looking for reinforcements for its Grand Tour rider Cadel Evans, who doesn't have many climbers currently on the roster to support him.

Moinard, 28, was the King of the Mountains in Paris-Nice this year. He finished 15th of his first Tour de France back in 2008, and he was hoping for a good GC again in 2010, but he lost some time in stage 2 on the cobblestones to Spa as well in the following stage. After Friday's stage 6, he is 118th in the general classification, 11:23 down on maillot jaune Fabian Cancellara.