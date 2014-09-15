Mohoric signs with Cannondale team for 2015

Image 1 of 3 Matej Mohoric (Cannondale) at 2014 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matej Mohoric (Cannondale) takes his pull at the front (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Matej Mohoric (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Matej Mohoric, 19, has confirmed that he will ride for the new-look Cannondale team in 2015, having signed a contract with the American squad. The current under 23 world champion had an existing deal with Cannondale for the upcoming season and signed a new deal after it was announced that a selection of the existing Cannondale squad would have offers under the management of Slipstream Sports.

"I think it's all clear because there's been a merger with Garmin, Slipstream Sports. I had a contract with Cannondale and I'm staying with the team for 2015. They gave me a new contract and I've signed that," Mohoric told Cyclingnews at the start line of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the team. It's exciting. It will be a different mentality for me as I've come from an Italian team and this is an American team, but I'm looking forward to the experience."

Mohoric is the second Cannondale rider to confirm that he has signed a deal with the team for 2015 after Jonathan Vaughters confirmed that Davide Formolo had also agreed terms. This leaves the team with a number of positions still to fill with Moreno Moser, Alan Marangoni, Kristijan Koren, Davide Villella all receiving offers from the team. Vaughters has also expressed an interest in signing American Ted King, who while currently at Cannondale, is still yet to confirm his future.

One Garmin rider out of contract at the end of the season is veteran, Fabian Wegmann. The German is coming back from serious injury having torn a hamstring in the Giro d'Italia in May, and raced the Tour of Alberta before taking part in the recent Canadian WorldTour teams.

Wegmann joined the American team in 2011 from Leopard Trek and told Cyclingnews that he has no plans on retiring and that he is a confident a solution with Cannondale can be found.

"These are my first races since my injury. I'm talking to the team and I'm pretty sure that we'll find a conclusion. I'm looking to stay, hopefully for two years, but it was a serious injury, what I had. First I need to see how things go after coming back from my serious injury but I feel quite good," he said.

Several Garmin riders are still to announce their futures with Jack Bauer, Thomas Dekker, Caleb Fairly, Koldo Fernandez, Phillip Gaimon, Nick Nuyens, Johan Vansummeren, Steele von Hoff all out of contract at the end of the season. The team has already seen Rohan Dennis depart for BMC and David Millar will retire this season.

Meanwhile Raymond Kreder, Lachlan Morton, and Tyler Farrar have all confirmed that they will leave the team.