Milan-San Remo preview and Ineos' Team Sky takeover - Podcast

In this week's edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello, and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back at the action from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico. We look ahead to this weekend's first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, and debate the merits and issues arising from the controversial takeover of Team Sky by Ineos.
We also hear from Tirreno-Adriatico winner Primoz Roglic about his victory and his form ahead of the Giro d'Italia; Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani ahead of Milan-San Remo, and Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates and directeur sportif Matt White.
There's also time for us to check in with our very own Stephen Farrand, who picks out the key talking points from Tirreno-Adriatico, discusses the pressure on Vincenzo Nibali's shoulders, and highlights just what Milan-San Remo means to the Italian cycling.
