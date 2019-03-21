Milan-San Remo preview and Ineos' Team Sky takeover - Podcast

Image 1 of 4 Caleb Ewan, Vincenzo Nibali and Arnaud Demare on the Milan-San Remo podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Team Sky discuss tactics on stage 6 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In this week's edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello, and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back at the action from Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico. We look ahead to this weekend's first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, and debate the merits and issues arising from the controversial takeover of Team Sky by Ineos.

We also hear from Tirreno-Adriatico winner Primoz Roglic about his victory and his form ahead of the Giro d'Italia; Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani ahead of Milan-San Remo, and Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates and directeur sportif Matt White.

There's also time for us to check in with our very own Stephen Farrand, who picks out the key talking points from Tirreno-Adriatico, discusses the pressure on Vincenzo Nibali's shoulders, and highlights just what Milan-San Remo means to the Italian cycling.

