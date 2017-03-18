Milan-San Remo highlights - Video

Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Julian Alaphilippe - the 2017 Milan-Sanremo podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took the first monument of his career with victory on the Via Roma at Milan-San Remo. Kwiatkowski edged out world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a photo finish, after passing Sagan in the final few metres.

Kwiatkowski and Sagan were part of a three-man group that got away on the final climb of the Poggio, along with Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe.

It was Sagan that ignited the move, jumping clear on the upper slopes of the Poggio with Kwiatkowski and Alaphilipp battling across the void. With three such strong riders clear up front, the bunch behind was unable to bring together a coherent enough chase to catch them.

Former winner, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was the best of the rest, taking the sprint from the chasing group.

