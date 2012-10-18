Michaelsen joins Saxo Bank as sport director

Image 1 of 3 Lars Michaelsen did a great job in support for Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé/Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 3 Brad McGee (Francaise des Jeux) looking fairly focused (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Saxo Bank directeur sportif Brad McGee conducts an interview at the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Lars Michaelsen is returning to Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank as a sport director. He will replace Bradley McGee, who is quitting European pro cycling and going back to his native Australia. McGee is will take up a position with the New South Wales Institute of Sport.

Michaelsen, 43, rode professionally from 1994 until 2007, having joined what is now Saxo Bank in 2003. After retiring, he became a directeur sportif for the team, leaving to to serve in the same function at Leopard-Trek/RadioShack-Nissan the past two years.

"Over the last couple of years I have gained valuable experience working as a sport director for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek, and I'm thankful for that,” Michaelsen said on the Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank website. “But when Bjarne contacted me and offered me a position on his team, I felt the time was right to move on with my career. I'm really looking forward to becoming part of the development of Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank and to once again work for Bjarne and his team.”

McGee raced professionally from 1998 to 2008, riding for FDJ all of his career except for the last year, when he joined CSC-Saxo Bank, as it was then known. After his racing career, he worked for four years at Saxo Bank as a directeur sportif.

“McGee has been encouraged to apply for a coaching role at the New South Wales Institute of Sport, a role that will be focusing on the development of rising Australian talents,” the team said.

"Leaving Riis Cycling has been incredibly difficult for me personally and I have given the decision much deliberation over the past months. I feel proud of my work done, and it is my wish to remain a friend and supporter of this great team,” McGee said in the same statement.

“It's been a huge life experience for me to be a sport director in such a professional outfit. I thank Bjarne for the opportunity he presented to me at the term of my racing career and the trust and respect he has offered me during these past years. But now I also feel, I am ready for new challenges, new experiences, personal growth and development.”