Andersen and Michaelsen to stay with RadioShack-Nissan-Trek

Kim Andersen has come over from Saxo Bank (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Johan Bruyneel this week met with the sports directors at the new RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team for the upcoming season, and Leopard Trek's Kim Andersen and Lars Michaelsen were amongst them. Both Danish sports directors were glad to be with the team again in 2012, even if exact duties have not yet been announced.

"Initially, I am happy that I'm still attached to the team. I think we have accomplished much in a completely new relationship this season, and now I wait to see which tasks arise ahead," Michaelsen told politiken.dk.

Andersen, who was behind the wheel of the Leopard Trek team car when Oliver Zaugg won the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday, will no longer be the top sports decision maker for the team, given Bruyneel's arrival. But that does not seem to bother him.

"My position in the hierarchy does not interest me so much. For me it is primarily about the sporting ambitions of the riders, so I am excited to see what my role is exactly," he said.

"I expect that I will still work closely with the brothers Andy and Frank Schleck, but there has been so much in recent times that it is difficult to take anything for granted."