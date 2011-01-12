Meyer's merry ways good for Garmin-Cervélo

Image 1 of 3 Cameron Meyer (Garmin Transitions) from Western Australia corners at the top of the straight in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 3 2011 Men's Elite Time Trial winner Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) from Western Australia backed up his win in the same race last year. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 3 Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) from Western Australia heads out of the starting-gate as the rain begins to fall in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Cameron Meyer's victory in the elite men's time trial at the Australian Open Road Championships yesterday ensured that Garmin-Cervélo kept both national jerseys for the 2011 season. It topped off a good championship for the squad, with Alexis Rhodes winning the women's road race on Saturday.

Directeur sportif Matt White was pleased with how his charges rode.

"It's a nice way to start the year," White told Cyclingnews. "After the success the women had on Sauturday, it was a goal to defend the jerseys and we did."

In what was a dominate display by Garmin-Cervélo; four riders finished in the top eight in the elite men's road race on Sunday, ensuring they had every base covered in the concluding stages.

"It was a tactical race," Meyer said after his time trial victory. "The team was fantastic. I have never seen a team at a national title work so well. Our numbers were unbelievable and our tactics were good and it showed in the end," he added.

"We had Jack up the road which meant Travis and I could cover every attack and even if it did come back, Travis and I would go on the attack as we hadn't worked as hard as the others.

"The last two years we have taken titles and will really be targeted next year."

"We're confident with the way we are riding and it was a good performance by the team. To defend this jersey was a major goal of mine. It gets you off to a good start and give you confidence heading into the season," he explained.

Claiming early wins is also important for the rest of the team ahead of a gruelling season.

"The guys in Europe look to us Australians as an extra motivation for the start of the season, particularly with the Tour Down Under next week. We've got a lot of motivation and confidence and we're looking to show we're a strong team and with Tyler [Farrar] saying he's in good form, we are confident we will show that."

After the Tour Down under, Meyer will go to the Berlin Six Day and then the Tour of Oman. In what is a great coup for Australian cycling, both Meyer and Bobridge will be participating in the Giro d'Italia with the national jerseys on show.

Meyer's major goal however, is the UCI Track World Championships before turning his focus to the Giro d'Italia, where he wants a strong showing. He featured in the day's main break during stage 13 of last year's edition and would like to do the same again.

"I have three titles to defend [at track Worlds] and hopefully I go well there," Meyer said. "I'm also looking to ride well in the Giro. Now that I have two behind me, I am a bit older and have a bit more experience so hopefully I can put in better performances and be a bit more consistent throughout the Giro.

"It's going to be good going into that race knowing what to expect. I will look to get up the road in a few stages and perform well in the breakaways to show myself that I can compete in Grand Tours to be up there contesting stage win."