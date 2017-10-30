Meyer and Scotson hold off Cavendish and Kennaugh for Six Day London victory

Image 1 of 5 Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer wave from the podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Callum Scotson of Australia (L) leads Mark Cavendish of Great Britain during the Mens Madison Chase on day four of the London Six Day (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 5 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Australia) celebrate their victory (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 5 Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia , Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky of France, and Kenny de Ketele and Morenoposes de Pauw of Belgium poses with their medals after winning Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 5 of 5 Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia compete in the Six Day London

A world champion, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and national champion on the track, Cam Meyer can now add the first six day win of career to his palmares. Third at last year's Six Day London, Meyer and Australian teammate Callum Scotson returned in 2017 to snatch the victory ahead of Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh in a thrilling final night of racing.

"I've achieved some good things, some rainbow bands but this is an honourable event to put on the palmares," Meyer said after confirming the win with Scotson.

The duo started the final day of racing leading the Belgian duo of Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw with Cavendish and Kennaugh in third place. An early exit from the elimination race put the pressure on the Australians, compounded by their last-place finish in the Madison time trial. The results ensured it would come down to the Madison Chase finale.

In the hour-long event, the early laps saw multiple overall lead changes with teams chasing points and laps to improve their overall standing. With 20 minutes left in the race, Meyer and Scotson retook the lead and looked likely to hold on for the win. Cavendish and Kennaugh then went for broke to chase the lap required for victory as the duo were ahead on points. However, Meyer and Scotson remained calm to hold off the challenge and secure overall victory.

"I'm loving my track cycling again, I've got some big targets over the next three years and I'm sure I'll meet these guys again," said Meyer, who is planning on multiple gold medals at April's Commonwealth Games. "Possibly at an Olympic Games now that the Madison is back in, so it's going to be big three years and I can't wait for what's ahead."

For Scotson, who was part of Australia's team pursuit silver medal winning team at last year's Olympic Games, the depth of field in London was daunting but explained after last year's close call, it was a sweet victory.

"We knew coming up against such big stars, they were always going to throw it at us all the way up to the line," he said. "We were prepared for that, we just had to fight and fight. Every time they got a lap back on us in that final Madison we had to go again no matter how tired we were, but it paid off in the end.

"The last attack from Cavendish and Kennaugh definitely added a few nerves, when Cav takes off he's one of the fastest in the world. He opened up that gap real quick, we had to try and stay calm. We knew we had them on the back foot and we couldn't give them too much road, eventually we had the legs to hold on and it feels so good to win a Six Day London."

Having thrown the kitchen sink at the Australia's to secure the win, Cavendish explained the duo were simply too strong and he and Kennaugh can hold their heads high.

"We just had to put all our chips on the table, we tried to get it back and kept getting it back but every time we went they just had us," said Cavendish. "I said to Pete as soon as the lap board came down, let's put all our chips in the centre after 20 laps and go for broke.

"We just weren't good enough, simple as, but I'm incredibly proud because I used to babysit for this lad."