Merida on board with Lampre from 2013

Image 1 of 3 The Lampre-Merida team will race on the Scultura SL for the 2013 season. (Image credit: Merida) Image 2 of 3 Lampre-ISD at the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Lampre-ISD in their luminous jerseys (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-ISD will become Team Lampre-Merida from next season until the end of 2015 with the Taiwanese manufacturer moving to road as its next logical step from mountain biking.

Given the company's association with the Multivan Merida team which its held since 2004, according to a press release, "entering the UCI World Tour has been long-awaited and the next logical step to get the best showcase possible for the brand's premium road products."

Lampre-Merida will race on the Scultura SL while team bikes will be "tailor made" for the rigours of the spring classics and their demanding parcours along with "particularly aerodynamic models for long escapes and building a lead-out train for a sprinter are going to be presented throughout the next year," it says.

Meantime Merida will unveil a time trial rig that has been "developed from scratch".