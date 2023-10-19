Merida launches new Silex gravel bike range with a focus on adventure

Merida has launched its new Silex gravel bike this week as well as updating the whole range, confirming the identity of the prototype model Matej Mohoric used to win the recent UCI Gravel World Championship.

After five years Merida says the time was right to launch an updated version of the Silex gravel bike after seeing how the gravel world has developed. The brand says the recently launched Scultura Endurance GR is suited to one-day gravel racing whilst the new Silex has a reinforced focus on multi-day gravel racing, bikepacking and adventure riding.

The updated Silex range will be comprised of six models including carbon fibre and aluminium options.

What do the new updates bring? Well, in short, there is now boosted tyre clearance for up to 45mm tyres which follows the general trend currently for a lot of the best gravel bikes. There's revised geometry which features a longer reach and slacker head angle as well as fender and dropper post compatability and options. We'll dig down into more of the details and specs below.

(Image credit: Merida )

Merida claims the Silex is closer to the adventure side of gravel where riders are more focused on trips into the unknown and challenging themselves. In this spirit, the brand says they have added more off-road capability to accommodate the latest gravel equipment.

As mentioned, the geometry for the Silex has been revised and the bike now has a 1.5-degree slacker head tube angle and shorter head tube in an attempt to improve stability on rougher terrain as well as suspension fork capability. Stack and reach numbers for a medium frame are 607mm and 412mm respectively.

The six-bike range features the range-topping £8,750 '10K' model which features a SRAM Red AXS groupset including Reverb XPLR wireless dropper post and Reynolds black label G700 wheels. At the other end of the range is the entry-level £1,250 Shimano Sora equipped 'Silex 200' model.

(Image credit: Merida )

Merida says the geometry will be identical across both carbon and aluminium frames, but the carbon saves a claimed 680 grams over the aluminium version. The Silex carbon fibre frame weighs a claimed 1220 grams and the aluminium Silex Lite weighs 1900 grams. Both share the same 540-gram fork that has multiple mounts.

Carbon fibre frames are fitted with a Fidlock base mount on the down tube which apparently can be run with any Fidlock accessory. There are also mounting points for accessories on the underside of the downtube, fork legs and top tube. Merida frame bags are also compatible with the frame for bikepacking trips and the like.

Tyre clearance has been boosted to accommodate up to 45mm tyres, and 42mm tyres with fenders fitted. The brand also claims that the ability to run up to 45mm tyres will make the 650B wheel size obsolete. Larger 180mm discs have been specced front and rear, plus Merida 'Disc Cooler' fins on carbon frames. This is a finned piece of aluminium which helps draw heat away fom the brake callipers, the brand says.

Like many other brands, Merida has also adopted a dropped chainstay design at the rear which gives added tyre clearance and aids in the ability to run 1x or 2x groupsets. The seatpost clamp is now integrated into the top tube and there is compatibility for an internally routed dropper post. Up front, the fork also has routing for a Dynamo hub. 'Wire Port' cable integration sees gear or brake hoses entering the headset top cover and then being internally routed through the rest of the frame.

Internally routed dropper posts are also compatible (Image credit: Merida )