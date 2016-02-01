Merckx calls for life bans for motorised doping offences

Image 1 of 2 Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx at the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Femke van den Driessche (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Eddy Merckx has called for life bans for motorised doping and added that he believes such technological fraud to be a worse offence than the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Merckx’s comments follow the UCI’s announcement that it is investigating Belgian under-23 rider Femke Van den Driessche for technological fraud after a motor was discovered in one of her bikes at the Cyclo-cross World Championships on Saturday.



