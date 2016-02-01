Merckx calls for life bans for motorised doping offences
“For me it’s the worst thing you can do”
Eddy Merckx has called for life bans for motorised doping and added that he believes such technological fraud to be a worse offence than the use of performance-enhancing drugs.
Merckx’s comments follow the UCI’s announcement that it is investigating Belgian under-23 rider Femke Van den Driessche for technological fraud after a motor was discovered in one of her bikes at the Cyclo-cross World Championships on Saturday.
