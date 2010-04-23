Menchov moves into Rabobank line-up for Liège.

Image 1 of 2 Denis Menchov (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Peter Weening (Rabobank) gives it a shot on the descent. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Rabobank's Denis Menchov will take part in his one and only Classic of the year after the Dutch team announced him in their line-up for Liège–Bastogne–Liège. Pieter Weening has also been called into the squad as a replacement for Koos Moerenhout, who has been ruled out by illness.

For Menchov, it will be his fourth appearance at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The Russian last raced the event in 2008, with his best result coming in 2004, when he finished 15th for Iles Balears-Banesto. Sunday's 258-kilometre race will be his last competitive outing before starting the Tour of Romandie in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Pieter Weening will also head to Romandie after Liège. The Dutchman was added to the team's roster for the Ardennes Classic on Friday after Koos Mourenhout fell ill. Weening had been counting on several days off after returning to the Netherlands from a four-week training camp in Spain.

"I thought it was a joke from [Rabobank sports director Frans Maassen]," said Weening. "I wanted a few quiet days training in Friesland and a little break because I'd spent almost an entire day travelling back from Spain. Fortunately, it won't be a long journey to join the team in Maastricht on Saturday, and then on to the race [on Sunday]."

The remaining six places in the Rabobank line-up for Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be occupied by riders who took part in Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. Laurens ten Dam, Oscar Freire, Robert Gesink, Paul Martens, Grischa Niermann and Bram Tankink the returning riders.