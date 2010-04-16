Rabobank, Astana, Katusha and Milram announce Amstel teams

Scenery along the 43rd Amstel Gold Race – Holland's 257.4-kilometre Classic running Sunday, April 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rabobank, Astana, Katusha and Milram have all announced their line-ups for this Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race.

Rabobank, racing on home soil, has a strong contingent with 2010 Milan-San Remo winner Oscar Freire and Robert Gesink as its leaders, and Lars Boom and Nick Nuyens co-captaining.

Even though Freire has not won Amstel, the Spaniard will be hard to beat if he remains in the mix in the tough finale.

Rounding out the Rabobank roster are, Laurens Ten Dam, Sebastian Langeveld, Paul Martens and Bram Tankink, with Maarten Tjallingii as reserve.

Astana will be relying on the Davis brothers Allan and Scott, as well as Dimitri Fofonov, Enrico Gasparotto, Andriy Grivko, Maxim Iglinskiy and Mirko Selvaggi.

The Russian Katusha team is sending Filippo Pozzato as well as Serguei Ivanov to the start in Limburg, with the Italian leader hoping to make amends for an unsuccessful spring so far. Viktor Klimov, Alexandre Kolobnev, Luca Mazzanti, Joaquim Rodriguez, Eduard Vorganov and Maxime Vantomme will also start.

Germany's Milram outfit will count on Fabian Wegmann, Johannes Fröhlinger and Dutchman Niki Terpstra to show off the team's colours in the curcuit around Valkenburg. Christian Knees, Dominik Roels, Roy Sentjens, Paul Voss and Peter Wrolich round out the roster.