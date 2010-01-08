Menchov to focus on Tour, skip Giro defense

Image 1 of 43 Russia's Denis Menchov had the biggest victory for Rabobank in 2009, winning the Giro d'Italia general classification. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 2 of 43 PR officer Luuc Eisenga has a word with 2009 Giro champion Denis Menchov. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 3 of 43 Dutchman Lars Boom (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 4 of 43 Nick Nuyens is the only Belgian on Rabobank. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 5 of 43 Germany's Grischa Niermann, Dutch champion Koos Moerenhout, 2009 Giro champion Denis Menchov, and Tour de France stage winner Juan Manuel Garate (l-r) at the Rabobank presentation. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 6 of 43 Oscar Freire and Denis Menchov after the team presentation (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 7 of 43 Spain's Oscar Freire (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 8 of 43 An emotional moment as Pedro Horrillo talks about his decision to retire from cycling. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 9 of 43 Rabobank press officer Luuc Eisenga has a word with three-time world champion Oscar Freire. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 10 of 43 Rabobank's 2020 line-up. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 11 of 43 Talented stage racer Robert Gesink addresses the audience assembled at the Rabobank team presentation. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 12 of 43 Dutchman Robert Geskink (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 13 of 43 Technical Director Erik Breukink speaks at the team presentation. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens) Image 14 of 43 The Giant Bikes (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 43 Bouke Mollema (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 43 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 43 Bram Tankink (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 43 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 43 Denis Menchov (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 43 Denis Menchov (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 43 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 43 Dennis Van Winden (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 43 Erik Breukink (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 43 Joost Posthuma (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 43 Juan Manuel Garate (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 43 Koos Moerenhout (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 43 Lars Boom (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 43 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 29 of 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 30 of 43 Maarten Tjallingii (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 31 of 43 Nick Nuyens (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 32 of 43 Oscar Freire (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 33 of 43 Oscar Freire (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 34 of 43 Oscar Freire (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 35 of 43 Pieter Weening (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 36 of 43 Robert Gesink (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 37 of 43 Robert Gesink (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 38 of 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 39 of 43 Denis Menchov (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 40 of 43 Pedro Horrillo (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 41 of 43 Pedro Horrillo (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 42 of 43 Rabo Continental Team 2001 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 43 of 43 Rabo Pro Team 2001 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

2009 Giro d'Italia champion Denis Menchov will not defend his title in the Italian race, and will choose to train at altitude during the month of May in preparation for the Tour de France, the Rabobank team announced at its presentation in Rotterdam.

"The decision was made in consultation with the rider," said director Adri van Houwelingen in Ahoy. "We had already discussed it, but everything moved quickly when the route of the Giro was announced.

"The last week [of the Giro] is very difficult, and it is not good preparation for the Tour de France, which is the main objective," said Van Houwelingen.

Menchov will be a co-team leader with Dutch climber Robert Gesink.

The Rabobank team presented its 2010 roster on Friday in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The Dutch ProTour team features riders from six nations with two-thirds of them being Dutch.

Thirteen different riders won races for Rabobank in 2009, most notably Denis Menchov who won two stages and the overall at the Centenary Giro d'Italia.

The team signed two new riders for 2010, Dutch talents Steven Kruijswijk and Dennis van Winden, each of whom move to the ProTour team from the Rabobank Continental squad.

2010 Rabobank team roster:

Mauricio Ardila (Col), Lars Boom (Ned), Graeme Brown (Aus), Stef Clement (Ned), Rick Flens (Ned), Oscar Freire (Spa), Juan Manuel Garate (Spa), Robert Gesink (Ned), Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus), Steven Kruijswijk (Ned), Sebastian Langeveld (Ned), Tom Leezer (Ned), Paul Martens (Ger), Denis Menchov (Rus), Koos Moerenhout (Ned), Bauke Mollema (Ned), Grischa Niermann (Ger), Nick Nuyens (Bel), Joost Posthuma (Ned), Kai Reus (Ned), Tom Stamsnijder (Ned), Bram Tankink (Ned), Laurens ten Dam (Ned), Maarten Tjallingii (Ned), Jos van Emden (Ned), Dennis van Winden (Ned) and Pieter Weening (Ned).