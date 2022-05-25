Memorial Day bike sales 2022: Where to find the deals

Memorial Day is a national holiday in the USA which was established in 1868 to honour those who have died in American wars. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated during the American Civil War, but changed to Memorial Day following World War I. It is held each year, on the last Monday in May, so for 2022, it will be held on May 30.

To mark the event, retailers across the country turn the weekend leading up to Memorial Day into a weekend-long sale event, so it's an opportunity to find discounts at a wide range of retailers. This extends to cycling, so presents the chance to pick up a new bike, some cycling clothing, components or accessories and save money in the process. Perfect timing with summer around the corner!

But where exactly can the best Memorial Day bike sales be found? That's where we come in.

No matter if you're in need of bar tape, bottles, or a completely new bike, nobody likes paying full retail, so in our bid to help our readers find the Memorial Day deals, we've compiled a roundup of retailers we trust, and shop at ourselves, and highlighted what they're up to in their respective Memorial Day bike sales.

(opens in new tab) Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab) is running a Memorial Day sale with up to 50% off 'gear and apparel'. This includes big brands like Fizik, Santini, Sportful, Assos, Castelli and more. It also comprises shoes, helmets, components and tech.

(opens in new tab) Jenson USA (opens in new tab) is running a Memorial Day Brand Sale, in which it's currently offering 25% off Kask helmets, up to 40% off Orbea bikes and 25% off Lazer. However, there are new sales launching daily, so this is one to check back regularly over the weekend and into Monday.

(opens in new tab) BackCountry (opens in new tab) is partnered with Competitive Cyclist, so it's unsurprising to see that they too are running a Memorial Day sale with up to 50% off. However, being an outdoor retailer like REI, Backcountry has a wider offering of deals outside of cycling.

(opens in new tab) REI (opens in new tab) is running an Anniversary sale instead of a Memorial Day sale, but the discounts are still worth a look. Members can save up to $250 on Co-Op bikes, as well as 30% off REI's own-brand clothing. Given REI is an outdoor retailer, rather than cycling-specific, the savings extend well beyond two-wheels too, with the camping and hiking deals being particularly good.

(opens in new tab) Mike's Bikes (opens in new tab) isn't running a Memorial Day sale specifically, but we've still included it because within its clearance section, there are still some deals worth checking out, including discounted Specialized shoes and helmets.

(opens in new tab) Wiggle (opens in new tab) has never gotten involved in Memorial Day sales in the past and this year's no different, but like Mike's Bikes, we've included them because the deals in the Wiggle Outlet are worth browsing. Especially when there's half-price summer cycling kit up for grabs.

(opens in new tab) Chain Reaction Cycles (opens in new tab) is partnered with Wiggle, so there's no specific Memorial Day bike sales here either, but once again, the deals are worth checking out. There's an extra $20 off when you spend $150 with code CLEAR2022, too.

(opens in new tab) ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) is running two concurrent sales at the moment. A mountain bike sale with deals on suspension, tyres and other components; as well as a sale on wheelsets, with up to 40% off. That's in addition to its usual clearance, so it's safe to say there's plenty to find here.

(opens in new tab) Rapha (opens in new tab) is running a Seasonal Essentials sale as we prepare for summer, where it's offering 20% off its Brevet, Pro Team and Core collections. That's in addition to its Archive Sale where you can pick up a range of clothing that's often still current, just in last year's colourways. Check out our Rapha deals (opens in new tab) roundup for more.

(opens in new tab) Gear Coop (opens in new tab) is offering up to 30% off in its Memorial Day sale, on tech that covers everything from cycling to climbing, fishing and more.

(opens in new tab) Moosejaw (opens in new tab) is offering 25% off a whole host of cycling and non-cycling tech, alongside 20% off your choice of one full-priced item. It's not a dedicated cycling retailer, but the brand's bike sale section is as strong as any other. Also, if nothing else, just have a browse of the homepage and enjoy the captions on each of the images.

(opens in new tab) Eastern Mountain Sports (opens in new tab) is less of a cycling retailer than most of those listed here, but with the brand's 'Upgrade Your Gear' sale offering a huge 70% off certain items, we couldn't exclude them.

(opens in new tab) Walmart (opens in new tab) might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but it has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift (opens in new tab), Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

(opens in new tab) The Pro's Closet (opens in new tab) specialises in selling used bikes, each of which have been put through a thorough servicing and safety check procedure to ensure they are up to the required standard. Their Memorial Day bike sale includes 10% off select frames, wheels and components, $300 off select bikes and free shipping when you spend over $50.

