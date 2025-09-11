Megan Jastrab 'cheering from afar' as fundraiser surpasses $15,000 to send four US junior women to Road Worlds in Rwanda

Former junior world champion donates prize money from Simac Ladies Tour, where she came third overall, to boost tally

LICHTENVOORDE, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 07: Megan Jastrab of The United States and Team Picnic PostNL on third place poses on the podium ceremony after the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 6 a 156.3km stage from Lichtenvoorde to Lichtenvoorde / #UCIWWT / on September 07, 2025 in Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Megan Jastrab (Picnic-PostNL) finished third overall at the 2025 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Jastrab (Picnic-PostNL) not only surpassed her original goal of raising $10,000 to assist junior women from the United States, she added a chunk of extra change from her success at the Simac Ladies Tour as well.

Earlier this year, there was a chance only two of four quota spots for junior women would be filled for Team USA at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. There was no shortage of talent, only money.

"The money Megan has raised is being split evenly across the junior women to offset the expenses associated with the trip. It’s a testimony to Megan’s passion and heart for the sport and upcoming generations of cyclists."

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

