Meares, O'Grady join Australian Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission

Image 1 of 5 A jubilant Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 Gerrans and O'Grady both competed in the Beijing Games in 2008 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Anna Meares (Australia) leads across the finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Stuart O'Grady (Australia) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) stand on the dias with their Olympic bronze medals from the team sprint (Image credit: AFP)

Anna Meares and Stuart O’Grady have been elected to a four-year term on the Australian Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.

Eight new Commission members are elected by athletes at each summer Olympic Games with a further two elected at the winter Games.

Meares goes back to Australia having won gold in the women’s sprint and bronze in the team sprint while O’Grady, competing in his sixth Olympic Games finished sixth in the men’s road race and was the five-man Australian team’s highest-placed finisher.

Meares took to twitter following news of her election:

"Just found out we @AnnaMeares & @stueyOG were elected to AOC athletes commission :) little bit proud. Athletes voted by athletes," she said.

AOC Secretary-General Craig Phillips said the Athletes’ Commission plays an important part in the strategic planning of the Australian Olympic Committee.

"We are delighted with the calibre of the people chosen by the athletes to represent them, and the AOC Executive looks forward to working with the Commission to ensure the needs of the athletes are always central to our decision making," he said.