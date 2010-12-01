McQuaid says UCI will appeal unsatisfactory Contador ruling

UCI president Pat McQuaid speaks at the ProTour dinner (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) will not put up with an unsatisfactory result from the Spanish cycling federation concerning Alberto Contador.

“If we aren't happy with the Spaniards' decision, then we will consult with the World Anti-Doping Agency and go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” UCI president Pat McQuaid told the German press agency SID.

The Real Federacion Espanol de Ciclismo is currently conducting proceedings against the three-time Tour de France winner, who tested positive for Clenbuterol on the second rest day of this year's Tour. There have been many statements made in support of Contador from within the federation and from other Spanish sources.

"It must quite clearly be a fair result,” McQuaid said. “I can't say any more.”

McQuaid did not lay out any time plan for the case but said he did not think it would take as long as the case against another Spaniard, Alejandro Valverde. “The Contador case is fairly straightforward, it won't be long and drawn out.”

He rejected the federation's argument that the UCI's documents in the case are so comprehensive that they will need at least three months to come to a conclusion. “The fight against doping is getting more and more scientific. So the Spaniards must put together a commission that understands the contents of the documents and can reach a decision, just as the UCI does," he said.

Appeal considered in German Clenbuterol case

In another current Clenbuterol case, the German National Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency are considering whether to challenge the dismissal of doping charges against table tennis player Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

The Deutschen Tischtennis Bund dismissed the charges against the German, accepting his explanation that it came from contaminated meat. As evidence, he provided hair analyses from other members of the tabletennis team who had been with him in China when the positive control was taken, with the analyses also showing a low concentration of Clenbuterol.