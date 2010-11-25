Contador reiterates threat to quit if punished in clenbuterol case

Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference (Image credit: AFP)

Triple Tour de France champion Alberto Contador made a rare public appearance on Thursday, repeating his threat to walk away from professional cycling if he is found guilty and sanctioned over a positive Clenbuterol test from the Tour de France this year.

Appearing on a Spanish television broadcast, Contador was noncommittal. “It’s early to say it right now… but I cannot assure you that I would continue,” he said, according to Reuters.

The doping control in question was carried on July 21 during the second rest of the Tour in Pau, in the Pyrenees. The following day, Contador set up overall victory by finishing in the same time as Andy Schleck at the summit of the Col du Tourmalet.

He has denied all allegations of knowingly taking the substance, blaming the positive test on contaminated meat that was bought in Spain and delivered to him during the race.

“I haven't doubted even for a single second because at no time did I do anything irregular,” he said.

Contador has also had to defend himself against from accusations that his positive doping test was the result of a blood transfusion after it was alleged that plasticisers were found in his system.

He has been suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) and if found guilty could face up to a two-year ban and the loss of his 2010 Tour title.

Both the Spanish authorities and WADA have called for a swift resolution, while Contador will soon fly to meet his 2011 Saxo Bank teammates at their training camp in Fuerteventura.

Bjarne Riis, Saxo Bank's manager, had recently voiced his support for Contador, saying: “I've just met with Alberto Contador and I have no reason not to believe in him,” hetold the Danish website DR.DK.