Contador submits defence documents

Alberto Contador has submitted his defence documents to the Competition Committee of the Spanish cycling federation, as he attempts to prove his positive test for Clenbuterol during this year's Tour de France was caused by contaminated meat.

Contador accompanied his lawyers to the federation’s headquarters to deliver the documents, his spokesman Jacinto Vidarte told the AP news agency.

"Contador has submitted all necessary documents to the Federation,” an unidentified source close to him told Spanish newspaper As.

It is said that his defence includes pharmacological reports which say that 50pg Clenbuterol, as found in his doping control, would not improve an athlete's performance.

He has also allegedly submitted new documentation which proves that the positive control resulted from his eating contaminated meat.

It is not know when Contador's formal disciplinary hearing will take place but Contador hopes it will be by the end of the year. The three-time Tour de France winner faces a two-year ban if found guilty. In a interview with Spanish television, he has reaffirmed that he would retire from the sport if that happens.

He is expected to travel to Fuertaventura in the Spanish Canary Islands for his first training camp with Team Saxo Bank-SunGard that begins on Sunday.