McConneloug and Rusch lead strong women's field at Trans Andes

Image 1 of 2 Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) at the end of the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Rebecca Rusch (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

With less than one week remaining until the start of the sixth annual Trans Andes mountain bike stage race, the favorites are headed to South America to get used to the climate and terrain.

In the women's race, American Mary McConneloug will challenge fellow Americans Rebecca Rusch and Sonya Looney.

2011 Trans Andes winner Jason Sager of the United States will take on 2013 Trans Andes winner Javier Puschel of Chile in the men's race.

The six-stage race is drawing 350 riders from 32 countries. Racers will cover 356km from the Huilo Huilo Reserve to the tourist city of Pucón.

The race travels through a region of abundant lakes, volcanoes and ancient forests in Patagonia, Southern Chile.

2014 Trans Andes

January 20: Huilo Huilo - Huilo Huilo; 64km

January 21: Huilo Huilo - Liquiñe; 57km

January 22: Liquiñe - Menetúe; 81km

January 23: Menetúe - Menetúe; 72km

January 24: Menetúe - Huife; 40km

January 25: Huife - Pucón; 42km

