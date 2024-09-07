'Maybe I fell into the trap of the red jersey' – Ben O’Connor on brink of Vuelta a España podium finish

Australian delivers assured performance at Picón Blanco to retain second place overall with one day left

Ben O&#039;Connor fights to hold onto second place overall at the Vuelta a España
Ben O'Connor fights to hold onto second place overall at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) still had the red jersey on his shoulders this week, he held a clear-eyed view about the overarching goal of his Vuelta a España. “My main aim is to be on that podium in Madrid,” he said in Vitoria on Thursday. “Whatever place that is, that’s the aim.”

And yet wearing the leader’s jersey of a Grand Tour is a funny thing. Some riders are inspired by the experience, while others are inhibited. Few are unmoved, including O’Connor. At times during his tenure as race leader, the Australian found himself lured by the jersey into efforts he perhaps shouldn’t have made.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.