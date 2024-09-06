'I was a bit broken' - Ben O'Connor finally cedes Vuelta a España lead

Australian drops to second overall after cracking on Alto de Moncalvillo

Ben O'Connor loses the red leader's jersey on stage 19 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s taken 13 days, but Ben O’Connor finally had to bow to the inevitable on Friday, and after a tenacious fight to retain the Vuelta a España lead, the Australian cracked on the Alto de Moncalvillo. 

O’Connor’s exit from the Vuelta's top spot had long been expected, with some TV commentators already writing off his reign in red as soon as stage 9 through the Sierra Nevada.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.