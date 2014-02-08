Max Plaxton joins Cannondale Factory Racing team

Max Plaxton has joined the Cannondale Factory Racing team for 2014. (Image credit: Cannondale)

Canadian mountain biker Max Plaxton has signed with the Cannondale Factory Racing team for 2014. He joins elite riders Marco Fontana, Manuel Fumic, Anton Cooper and Keegan Swenson on the squad for the team's sixth year.

"I'm amped to be riding with a strong squad," said Plaxton. "I'm ready to bring my A-game to the 2014 season."

After a year with Sho-Air/Cannondale team in North America and proven World Cup results, including three top 10 places and a fifth place podium visit, it was logical for Plaxton to make the move to the World Cup-focused Cannondale Factory Racing team. During 2014, Plaxton will continue to aim for consistent top 10 finishes and World Cup podiums.

"We watched Max compete last year, and his results speak for themselves. We're thrilled to add him to the team," said Cannondale General Manager Bob Burbank.

The Cannondale Factory Racing team will focus not only on the cross country World Cup, but the riders will compete globally with major appearances, especially in North America. As they start the new Olympic qualification period, they are a strong contender for the UCI World Cup top team ranking as well.

Burbank said that for 2014, the team also picked up additional sponsorship from Sho-Air International, a California-based tradeshow and event transportation company that strongly supports cross country racing.

"We're also excited to have Sho-Air expand a great North American relationship to an even broader global partnership. Our companies share a passion for cycling and a commitment to expanding the sport. This will be a great relationship," said Burbank.

Plaxton and his teammates will use the Cannondale F29 and Scalpel for most races this season.