Mattia Gavazzi positive for cocaine

Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colnago CSF-Inox rider Mattia Gavazzi has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union following a positive doping control for cocaine.

The 26-year-old Italian tested positive for the drug after the prologue of the Settimana Lombarda on March 31, 2010. He won stage two of the race two days later.

He can now either accept his suspension or request analysis of the B-sample.

Gavazzi has had problems with cocaine in the past, having served a 14-month suspension as an amateur in 2004. The Italian federation subsequently ordered him to go through a rehabilitation program.

Mattia is the son of Pierino Gavazzi, who won Milan-San Remo in 1980 and five Giro d'Italia stages. He is not related to Francesco Gavazzi of Lampre.