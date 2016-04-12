Mattia Gavazzi positive for cocaine for the third time

Image 1 of 3 Stage winner Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Mattia Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) crashed out of the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Mattia Gavazzi (Androni Giocattoli) is making his return to the ranks this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mattia Gavazzi (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) has been provisionally suspended by the UCI for a cocaine positive taken at the Tour of Qinghai Lake in 2015. If confirmed by the B-sample, it will be the 32-year-old's second positive for the substance as a professional. He served a 14-month suspension for cocaine in 2004 while racing as an amateur and was ordered to undergo rehabilitation.

Gavazzi last tested positive for cocaine in 2010 while racing with Colnago-CSF Inox. A sample taken frmom him at the Settimana Lombarda on March 31, 2010 came back positive. He won stage two of the race two days later. He served a two and a half year ban for the offense and came back with Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela in 2013. The next year he moved to the Christina Watches team, but transfered to Amore & Vita after six months.

Gavazzi won four stages of the Tour of Qinghai Lake in 2015 with Amore & Vita after his positive sample was taken on July 10 following stage 6. He won stages 8, 10, 11 and 13.

Mattia is the son of Pierino Gavazzi who won Milan-San Remo in 1980 and five Giro d'Italia stages. He is not related to Francesco Gavazzi of Androni Giocattoli.