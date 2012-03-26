Mattia Gavazzi receives two-and-a-half-year ban for cocaine positive

Image 1 of 2 Stage winner Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Time for congratulations for Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and his team after an excellent leadout toward the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colnago CSF-Inox rider Mattia Gavazzi has been hit with a two-and-a-half-year ban for his positive doping control for cocaine by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

The then 26-year-old Italian tested positive for the drug after the prologue of the Settimana Lombarda on March 31, 2010. He won stage two of the race two days later.

Gavazzi was given a six-year-suspension by the tribunal but due to his cooperation with the CONI investigation, the ban was reduced. Having been back-dated to his positive test, Gavazzi will be eligible to race September 30, this year.

During his evidence, Gavazzi accused his former manager at the Diquigiovanni-Androni team, Gianni Savio, of providing him with the drug however Dr. Francis Plotinu who chaired the hearing deemed that the rider's testimony was not "credible".

Gavazzi has had problems with cocaine in the past, having served a 14-month suspension as an amateur in 2004. The Italian federation subsequently ordered him to go through a rehabilitation program.

Mattia is the son of Pierino Gavazzi, who won Milan-San Remo in 1980 and five Giro d'Italia stages. He is not related to Francesco Gavazzi of Astana.