Mattia De Marchi replaces 'fear' with 'fun' to take fifth place at Unbound Gravel

Mattia De Marchi is a legend of The Traka. He’s won the prestigious gravel race, the 360km distance, three times in a row, and in 2023 the victory aided him in the overall title at the inaugural Gravel Earth Series. But Unbound Gravel has been an evasive target, until he landed the final spot on a five-rider podium this year in the 200-mile US endurance test.

The Italian has a big engine which he uses to mow down hilly terrain, long distances and rocky roads, so Unbound Gravel suits the former road rider's skills. However, his first two appearances ended with 13th and 41st finishes.

In his new approach to Unbound, De Marchi used a word often repeated by any veteran from the Flint Hills - “luck” - and he also talked about reducing stress and recognising margins. The luck is having no major mechanicals. “Maybe it is the best day of your life, but if you don’t have luck, maybe not,” he said. The margins include an edge with mental strength and confidence in racing equipment.

“After a few hours of racing I said to myself ‘enough running with the fear of something going wrong! Push and have fun!’ Proud of my 5th place,” De Marchi posted to Instagram a day after his fifth place at Unbound Gravel 200.

He raced Unbound on unreleased variable depth Fulcrum wheels, Sharq, on his Basso frame. He tipped his cap to those wheels giving him added confidence on a dry day across the prairie that ended with the fastest times ever set on the 200-mile course, Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) winning a two-up sprint against Chad Haga (PAS Racing) in 9:11:47.

De Marchi would follow in a group of three to set the Life Time Unbound podium, outpacing a strong field that included reigning gravel World Champion Matej Mohoric, reigning Unbound champion Keegan Swenson, Paris-Roubaix and Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet and Joris Nieuwenhuis, silver medalist at the 2024 Cyclocross World Championships.

“Saturday is just 10 hours in the race, but the other hours in the week are more important. It’s just a race, and I don’t want to put a lot of stress in my body. I love it, I love this situation. It is just a race,” De Marchi told Cyclingnews.

De Marchi spent the week in Emporia, Kansas with Enough Cycling staff and two teammates, US native and runner-up at the 2024 Santa Val gravel stage race Morgan Aguirre and former road pro Frank Bettini. His first stop in town was at WalMart to shop for supplies for his team, and after the competition it was all about “maybe pizza, barbecue, drink some beer”.

“The first rule when coming in [to race] is go to the market and buy a lot of pasta. The days before the race is like pasta for every dinner or lunch. And you need maybe some junk food for your mind,” he said both lightheartedly and seriously.

In his recons of the north course, having arrived just four days before the race, De Marchi said he was glad not to see much mud, but he knew to expect the unexpected in gravel.

“The first year, I remember it started with no rain and the last four hours, I lost the top 10 because I don’t use my glasses because of mud, and my eyes, I saw nothing. Last year, the last three hours was totally different, the storm and a lot of rain the day before [made it muddy].

“Normally in Italy, it is pretty rocky. The gravel there, for me, is really easy and pretty normal. I love the climb and Unbound is not flat, right? It is a challenge for me, and an opportunity.”

This year he only targetted Unbound for a one-week trip to the US and did not travel early to compete at Gravel Locos, where he had a top 10 in 2023. He this year was less stressful and he was in a better condition, mentally as well as physically. Headed back to Europe, his summer programme will include the Italian Gravel Championships on June 30 in the Pavia hills at Golferenzo.

“The plan is Safari Gravel the UCI race in Kenya before Migration Gravel. And after that, I have Italian Championships. And after that, Memory Gravel and maybe The Rift. After that, I don’t know. I really focus this year for World Championships because it’s really fast.”

His team sponsor hosts the Memory Bike Adventure, July 9-14, an unsupported, 700km bikepacking journey in northern Italy that links landmarks from the First World War. He said he added that to his calendar as well.

At age 33, De Marchi has found his sweet spot on gravel.

“The dream of just riding the Giro d’Italia will never disappear completely. But for now, that dream is parked in the back of my mind,” De Marchi had told Enough Cycling founder Federico Damiani. “From time to time I will think about it, but I changed my perspective.”