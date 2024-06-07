Mattia De Marchi replaces 'fear' with 'fun' to take fifth place at Unbound Gravel

'I love this situation. It is just a race' says three-time winner of The Traka 360

Mattia De Marchi riding Unbound Gravel with unreleased variable depth Fulcrum wheels, Sharq
Mattia De Marchi riding Unbound Gravel with unreleased variable depth Fulcrum wheels, Sharq (Image credit: Instagram: mattia_de_marchi / chiara_redaschi)

Mattia De Marchi is a legend of The Traka. He’s won the prestigious gravel race, the 360km distance, three times in a row, and in 2023 the victory aided him in the overall title at the inaugural Gravel Earth Series. But Unbound Gravel has been an evasive target, until he landed the final spot on a five-rider podium this year in the 200-mile US endurance test. 

The Italian has a big engine which he uses to mow down hilly terrain, long distances and rocky roads, so Unbound Gravel suits the former road rider's skills. However, his first two appearances ended with 13th and 41st finishes.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).