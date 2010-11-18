Matthews debuts for Rabobank at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Australia's Michael Matthews celebrates his world championship. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Celebration of the week went to U23 winner Michael Matthews and not just for his excited celebration on the bike. Later that night as celebrations continued Matthews busted out his best air guitar impression while on stage with a group called the Glitter Gang. (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

Current Under 23 road race world champion Michael Matthews will be making his debut for Rabobank in the opening round of the ProTour at next January's Santos Tour Down Under.

The 20-year-old Canberra native has shot to international prominence this season with commanding performances in European espoirs racing before winning the road race in that category during the UCI Road World Championships in Geelong, Victoria.

He'll be a part of the Dutch team's lineup in the service of fellow Australian and experienced sprinter, Graeme Brown, who returns to the Tour Down Under in search of stage wins and another crack at the overall title.

Led by team manager Adri Van Houwelingen, Rabobank's squad for the Santos Tour Down Under includes Dutch riders Laurens Ten Dam, Pieter Weening, Thomas Leezer, Coen Vermeltfoort and Jos Van Emden in addition to Brown and Matthews.