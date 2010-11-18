Matthews debuts for Rabobank at Tour Down Under
Under 23 world champ to start life in the ProTour ranks
Current Under 23 road race world champion Michael Matthews will be making his debut for Rabobank in the opening round of the ProTour at next January's Santos Tour Down Under.
Related Articles
The 20-year-old Canberra native has shot to international prominence this season with commanding performances in European espoirs racing before winning the road race in that category during the UCI Road World Championships in Geelong, Victoria.
He'll be a part of the Dutch team's lineup in the service of fellow Australian and experienced sprinter, Graeme Brown, who returns to the Tour Down Under in search of stage wins and another crack at the overall title.
Led by team manager Adri Van Houwelingen, Rabobank's squad for the Santos Tour Down Under includes Dutch riders Laurens Ten Dam, Pieter Weening, Thomas Leezer, Coen Vermeltfoort and Jos Van Emden in addition to Brown and Matthews.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy