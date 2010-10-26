U23 world champion Matthews aiming for Noosa victory

Image 1 of 3 Michael Matthews of Australia celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's under 23 road race in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 3 Australia's Michael Matthews is ecstatic about winning the U23 world championship. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 3 Celebration of the week went to U23 winner Michael Matthews and not just for his excited celebration on the bike. Later that night as celebrations continued Matthews busted out his best air guitar impression while on stage with a group called the Glitter Gang. (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

With the Under 23 world championship title in the bag, Michael Matthews is now aiming to join a list of big name winners at this weekend’s Noosa Criterium in Queensland, Australia. Matthews wants to join the winner roll that includes Commonwealth Games road race champion Allan Davis and former Tour de France green jersey Robbie McEwen.

“I’ve watched these guys on television since I started cycling,” said Matthews of his motivation to win Noosa. “It’s going to be a hard race as I had a little break after the Commonwealth Games so I’m not sure how I’ll be going.”

The Rabobank-bound Matthews said another victory wearing Jayco-Skins colours will help reward the team’s sponsors for everything they’ve done for him. “It’s always very important to end the season on a high note because it gets you more motivated for next year and now that I have won the world championships I know 2011 is going to be a great year,” Matthews said.

“It means a lot to me every time I put on the Jayco Skins jersey because I would not be where I am now without all of the support not just from the sponsors but from the coaches, who are there every day just for us, our massage therapist and all the other support people making our lives so easy,” he added.

Matthews will have the support of Jayco-Skins teammate Michael Hepburn at the race, which is held as a support event during the Noosa Triathlon weekend. Other riders confirmed for the criterium include Garmin-Transitions’ Jack Bobridge, Team Sky’s Chris Sutton and Fly V Australia’s Jonathan Cantwell, Aaron Kemps and Ben Kersten.