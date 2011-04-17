Matthew White says door is open for Lloyd at national team

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma - Lotto) won a stage earlier in the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matthew White has put his hand up to help, currently in crisis Australian cyclist Matthew Lloyd, in whatever way he can.

Speaking to SBS television, White was supportive of Lloyd and said that the door was always open for the Australian.

"When he wants to talk or when he wants to catch up I’m there for him as a friend and also in my role as professional road co-ordinator."

"I think whatever has happened with Lloydy and Lotto that’s a matter (for them). It’s got nothing to do with Cycling Australia what’s happened between the two parties."

Cycling Australia has been supportive of riders in the past including Allan Davis who was allowed to ride with the national team at the Tour Down under, after he too was left without a team – albeit in slightly different circumstances.

White did however want to clear up the circumstances of Lloyd’s dismissal from Omega-Pharma Lotto, which has been shrouded by mystery. Neither party has released more than basic information regarding his termination.

"Before I know how I can help I need to know what situation we’re [dealing] with, whether it is if he has been let off his contract, I want to see the facts,"

"We’ll do whatever we can to help him because he’s one of Australia’s superstars and we all want what is best for Matt Lloyd."

Lloyd’s season has been a mess so far with two separate incidents ruling him out of a significant part of the racing season. Things were beginning to come together however before the Giro which Lloyd had hoped to race. This however now looks unlikely unless the Australian can find a new team before the May 7 start.

White said he had some ideas to assist the former national champion salvage his season but could not act until negotiations between the rider and team had been settled. He was also open to the possibility that taking a complete break for the rest of the season and starting anew next year might well be more productive.

"With his rehab it might be a good time just to take a bit of a break."

"I want to talk to Lloydy (and see) how he’s rehab is going and everything else. He’s had a really rough summer and winter - depending on which hemisphere you’re talking about - with all those accidents and he only did his first race last week."

"There’s a few different ways he could go about it but first things first and that would be to get everything right with his rehab for his shoulders. There’s a lot of different ways you can attack a season or attack a build-up to a season and I’ve got some ideas but I want to wait and see exactly what’s happening with his relationship with Lotto before I make any statements."

Whatever the direction is that ends up being taken, White will want to have plans in place for Lloyd who if fit, will surely feature in the national team for the worlds in Copenhagen.

