Matteo Jorgenson aims for Grand Tour success after 'dream' first season at Visma-Lease a Bike

By
published

'I pushed boundaries I didn’t know were possible' - says American after first season with Visma-Lease a Bike

All smiles for Matteo Jorgenson after winning Paris-Nice
All smiles for Matteo Jorgenson after winning Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 was a breakthrough season for Matteo Jorgenson, with the 25-year-old American winning Paris-Nice, Dwars door Vlaanderen and building the consistency needed to dream big about targeting Grand Tours in the years ahead. 

Jorgenson moved from Movistar to Visma-Lease a Bike for 2024 and his results and performance immediately took a leap forward with the Dutch team.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.