Matteo Dal-Cin signs with Canada’s newest pro squad Toronto Hustle in 2022

Canada-based cycling team, Toronto Hustle, announced Thursday that they will step up as a UCI Continental men’s programme in 2022. The team has also announced signing Matteo Dal-Cin, from Rally Cycling (now Human Powered Health), along with Michael Foley and Edward Walsh, both from XSpeed United.

The team is entering its sixth season and will focus on UCI-level events across North America including the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Tour of the Gila and Joe Martin Stage Race.

“We’re committed to rebuilding the professional racing scene in North America, and being a part of the growth and expansion of the cycling community,” said Kathryn Randle, principal of Toronto Hustle, in a press release. “As we step up to the pro ranks, we've been able to sign some phenomenal talent that will ensure we're competitive in all of North America's biggest races.”

Toronto Hustle has not revealed their full men's team roster but announced that they have signed three of Canada’s top talents including former Canadian National Champion Dal-Cin, who has won stages of the Tour de Beauce, Tour of the Gila and Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay. The team has also announced signing Foley, an Olympian and Team Pursuit specialist, and former under-23 national champion Walsh.

"I'm thrilled to be embarking on the 2022 season with a team stacked with young talent and that will be competitive at every race we toe the line. It's exciting to be on a team where we will be going for results and where I can share my experiences from racing in North America and overseas," Dal-Cin told Cyclingnews.

"I'm also really looking forward to returning to racing in North America after a tough couple of years with races trying to navigate the pandemic. It's exciting to be a part of something that will hopefully be a revival season for North American racing."

Toronto Hustle also aims to continue to grow their women’s gravel team after launching the programme in 2020. The team will include four riders: Holly Clarke, Stephanie Au, Melissa Wong and Chloe DesRoche, and will focus on the marquee gravel events including Unbound Gravel and Big Sugar this season, with a goal to inspire the women’s cycling community.

A representative from Toronto Hustle confirmed to Cyclingnews that the team will work with sports director and team mentor Scott McFarlane, who will also aim to inspire the next generation of riders through the junior development team in 2022.

McFarlane has worked as a sports director with the Canadian national team, Floyd’s Cycling and Toronto Hustle. As a coach, he founded Toguri Training in Montreal, and he is currently working with 10 athletes who represented Canada internationally in 2021. He will be joining the team alongside Kevin Simms, who is managing the team’s junior development program.

“The Toronto Hustle’s racing program has developed steadily, and each year it has attracted stronger riders while improving its race calendar. I’m happy to help out as they take the next step to the Continental level while committing to the North American racing scene. I’m especially looking forward to reuniting with Matteo Dal Cin, who raced for my team, Silber Pro Cycling, from 2014-2016. We’ve got good people in place. Can’t wait to get going and smash pedals at Redlands."

Toronto Hustle launched in 2016 and has committed to delivering positive community change. Those efforts have helped raise more than $750,000 for front line healthcare workers and mental health programs through 'CrushCOVID', a recently concluded ‘Ride for Lyme Disease’ event in Niagara Region that raised nearly $80,000 for vital research, and ongoing road safety advocacy continuing to push cycling infrastructure and knowledge forward.

According to a team press release, these elements have always been foundational to the Toronto Hustle program, and will continue to be a key focus for the team going forward.

"It’s been a challenging two years for everyone, as we focused our collective energy on combating the global pandemic. But with brighter days on the horizon, we’re committed to rebuilding the professional racing scene in North America, while continuing our efforts to make our streets safer, and get more people on bikes. Let’s go!" added Co-Founder, Brad Bradford.