Toronto group crushes fundraising goals in 24-hour Zwift ride to support COVID-19 hospital

The Toronto Hustle cycling team and city Councillor Brad Bradford smashed their goal of raising $150,000 for the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation in support of the Michael Garron Hospital's efforts to treat patients affected by COVID-19.

The group put on a 24-hour Zwift ride starting on Friday that has gained the support of professional riders like Catherine Pendrel, Leah Kirchmann, Kate Courtney, Alessandro Ballan and others, pushing the total raised to over $182,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Councillor Bradford has urged fellow cyclists to join him on Zwift as they close in on the 24-hour mark. Mayor John Tory will join in on the live stream at 5:30PM EDT and notable cycling commentator Brad Sohner will commentate the final 15 minutes of 'racing' at 5:45.

You can find the donation page here and join in on the CRUSH COVID Toronto Hustle ride on Zwift.