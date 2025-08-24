Mathieu van der Poel shifts focus to mountain bike with Les Gets a tune-up for MTB World Championships

Dutchman finishes second overall in the Renewi Tour

Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel competes during the fifth and last stage of the &#039;Renewi Tour&#039; cycling race, 185 km from and to Leuven, on August 24, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Mathieu van der Poel finished second overall in the Renewi Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last part of the season will see a shift in focus for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who finished second overall in the Renewi Tour on Sunday after being unable to beat Arnaud De Lie in the final sprint.

Now, the Dutch rider will hang up his road bike and switch to fat tyres as he aims to win the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Crans-Montana on September 14.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

