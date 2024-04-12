Mathieu van der Poel 'not very concerned' about rivals at Amstel Gold Race

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

World champion focussed on own team strength at a race he likens to a 'mini-Tour of Flanders'

Mathieu van der Poel celebrates on the podium with his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jasper Philipsen after winning the 2024 Paris-Roubaix
Mathieu van der Poel celebrates on the podium with his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jasper Philipsen after winning the 2024 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

An upbeat Amstel Gold Race favourite Mathieu van der Poel has described the Dutch Classic as being a "bit like a mini-Tour of Flanders", and after taking back-to-back editions of De Ronde and Paris-Roubaix, is looking forward to tackling a race on home soil.

Van der Poel harked back to his victory in Amstel in 2019, calling his triumphant last-metre blast past his rivals to the Valkenburg finish line "my first really big win on the road."

The Alpecin-Deceuninck leader also pointed out that the last few weeks could not have gone better for him, and said "Now it's a question of keeping that form for the next ten days. And that will be necessary because both in Amstel and next Sunday in Liège-Bastogne-Liège we will have a field of competitors with other, perhaps fresher riders."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

