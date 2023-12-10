Mathieu van der Poel moves cyclocross season debut up to December 16

Mathieu van der Poel was supposed to start his 14-event cyclocross campaign at the Exact Cross on December 22 in Mol but, following a training camp he pushed that debut almost a week earlier to the X20 Trophy in Herentals on December 16.

"I've trained well in Spain and I feel ready to start in @X2OTrofee Herentals," Van der Poel said via the Alpecin-Deceuninck social media channels. "An extra competition hour ahead of the busy Christmas period can only be positive."

The multiple World Cyclocross Champion will debut alongside Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the same title in 2022, who is starting his abbreviated season in Herentals.



Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who started his 'cross season on Saturday with a victory in a wet and muddy race at the Exact Cross in Essen, will face off next in Mol in one of a handful of races against his long-time rival.

Van Aert said before the race on Saturday he would definitely not have a rematch at Worlds with Van der Poel as his focus will be on the Spring Classics.

Pidcock, Van der Poel and Van Aert will converge a minimum of four times, first at the World Cups in Antwerp on December 23, in Gavere on Boxing Day, and Hulst on December 30, followed by the Koksijde X2O Trophy on January 4.

Van Aert was uncertain if he would race the World Cups in Zonhoven and Benidorm on January 7 and 21, respectively, because of the proximity to the dates of his road team's camp.

Pidcock and Van der Poel will compete in both World Cups, but neither Pidcock nor Van Aert will be challenging Van der Poel at the World Championships in Tabor.